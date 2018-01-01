AI calculates inaccuracy of provided estimation to include it in sprint planning
Calculated possibility to get sprint successfully done based on previous sprints and developers estimation accuracy.
Riter is focused on multiple projects management where managers are able to reassign developers between several projects.
Analyzing developers habitual schedule, previous experience and accuracy in tasks estimation, Riter compares the load for a sprint with the team expected productivity to predict probable failures and warn you about them.
The calculated coefficients of precision and performance of each team member allow to form a complete view of the task and reduce an error of estimates.
The more you use it, the better it understands your team needs and changes its behavior in accordance with them. All developers habits and projects characteristics are tracked and used to increase Riter's AI effectivity while tasks planning and estimating.
Riter is equally suitable for all types of companies, regardless of their team size, development methodologies and projects scales. Gather teams, manage projects on different stages of development, follow existing methodologies or your own standards, plan tasks in various ways without restrictions on the part of the tools used.
Look through general company and particular projects statistics, find out your team gross worked hours and users activity during a specific sprint or a weekday, check how much time were spent for some task, project, a group of tasks or projects and many others with Riter.
Statistics contains information about all aspects of the current workflow. Riter thoroughly tracks and fixes all developers actions in system so that the actual project state is always accessible and transparent to all team members and your can respond to their successes and failures in time.
With Riter you can organize the work of any complexity and be sure in its success. Convenient conversation with other team members, data exchange, manipulation of any scales and groups of objects, functional tracking system, quick tasks creation and distribution among sprints and developers.
With its help you will get everything that may ever be needed in the work and even more.
Riter supports work with various data scopes allowing you to scale and customize the tool for all kinds of tasks. Make your stories management acceptable for you specifying a required set of tasks which can be modified at any time, using default story states or creating your own types, adding related topics for each project to simplify the interaction and orientation among tasks. With Riter you are able to manipulate subprojects or combine some into groups for simultaneous work with them.
Riter is more than just a project management tool - it is focused on work with wider concepts and higher level of organization. You should not work with each project separately, customizing the development tools every time - combine all your relations and workflows in one place. Sign up and manage your own company with Riter to take full advantage of its usage and ensure that all the necessary data is always at hand.
The capabilities of Riter can be extended as far as desired thanks to its integration with all available services through full-featured GraphQL API and webhooks support. The build-in system of bots allows you to realize everything that you just can imagine to organize your development process in the best way regardless of the complexity of projects and environment restrictions.
“The efficiency of our team work has increased since the first days of Riter usage. It literally predicts every our intention, so we do not have to waste a lot of time organizing the workflow as we used to do. At last we can devote all efforts to the projects development, without being distracted by endless calculations of tasks terms or reports on work progress and spent hours. For all this, Riter itself determines these data with amazing accuracy to details.”
Stark House
“I do the best to manage my company and prevent errors while time estimating or planning sprints. The fate of the whole project sometimes depends on the success of the only task. Therefore, I always carefully approach the choice of the used tools and make many demands to them. Riter provides me a reliable work with huge amounts of data, interaction with a lot of people and functionality of any scale that I can need for my projects. This company management tool makes me confident in the results of my work.”
Darth Vader
“Great tool which perfectly suited our company. We have long been looking for something like that, but so far nothing has satisfied us completely. Riter does. Customizable for users' preferences, elaborated AI, full support for all sorts of extensions raised our workflow to a new level. It is a good choice if you take care of the success of your work. This software understands what you need. I would not advise anyone to rely on a person when it comes to everything, if there is a possibility to trust the computer and automate the workflow.”
Sauron